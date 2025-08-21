Azerbaijani authorities thumbing up spread of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21.​ Prime Minister Ali Asadov has put pen to paper on an order to carry out President Ilham Aliyev’s decree from August 11, 2025, regarding the growth of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, Trend reports.

Under the order, the Sumgayit City Executive Authority, in agreement with the Ministry of Economy, is tasked with transferring a state-owned land plot on Sulh Avenue, currently utilized by "Azerboru" CJSC, to the Agency for Development of Economic Zones (ADEZ) under leasing rights. The plot, designated for industrial, transport, communication, defense, and other purposes, must be allocated within two months, with the Cabinet of Ministers to be duly notified.

The Cabinet of Ministers' Agricultural and Ecology Department has been mandated to facilitate the implementation of this directive, which shall commence from the date of endorsement.

