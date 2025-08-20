Azerbaijan sheds light on its EU relations with Spain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20.​ Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation José Manuel Albares Bueno on August 20, 2025, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the call, Albares congratulated Azerbaijan on the progress achieved in the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, which was highlighted during the summit meeting of the Azerbaijani president in the United States.

"The discussion focused on the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan-Spain and Azerbaijan-European Union (EU) relations. The ministers emphasized the importance of cooperation in economic and trade relations, energy, tourism, humanitarian initiatives, and education. The Spanish prime minister’s visit to Azerbaijan within the framework of COP29 was also positively recalled.

Continuing the political consultations organized between the Foreign Ministries in 2024, preparations are underway for the next round of consultations to be held in Baku soon. The conversation also included an exchange of views on regional issues of mutual interest," the statement said.

