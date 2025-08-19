Iran reveals spending on new SPPs in its Qazvin Province

Iran has revealed that around 2 trillion rials (roughly $3 million) were invested in two solar power plants in Qazvin Province, generating a total of 6 megawatts of electricity. The facilities are part of a broader push to expand solar capacity in the region, boost renewable energy production, and reduce carbon emissions, with output already up 70% compared to last year.

