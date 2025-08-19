Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran, Armenia tie knot on multiple cooperation agreements

Politics Materials 19 August 2025 14:06 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19.​ Iran and Armenia have signed a joint statement and 10 cooperation agreements across various sectors, Trend reports via the Iranian President’s information portal.

The signing ceremony, attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, covered collaboration in political, social, cultural, tourism, industrial, educational, transportation and urban planning, arts, and healthcare fields.

President Pezeshkian embarked on a diplomatic mission to Armenia on August 18, accompanied by a high-level delegation, to enhance bilateral relations and solidify the existing agreements.

