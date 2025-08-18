Iran's non-oil exports to Tajikistan increase

Iran’s trade with Tajikistan grew to around $145 million for roughly 205,000 tons, driven by petrochemical, steel, and agricultural products, marking notable increases in both value and volume. Overall, Iran’s non-oil exports reached $16.5 billion for nearly 49 million tons, reflecting a slight decline compared to last year.

