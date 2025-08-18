Iranian official outlines funding needs for power plant construction

Iran estimates it needs around $10 billion to build a 10,000-megawatt power plant, with each kilowatt of electricity costing about $1 million. While the country’s daily electricity consumption is approaching 78,000 megawatts, economic challenges mean boosting production alone won’t fully resolve shortages.

