Baltic Focus program connects regional musicians with global industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. Music Latvia, Music Estonia, and the Lithuanian Music Business Association will present the first-ever Baltic Focus program at Ireland Music Week (IMW) this October, Trend reports.

The program will feature three Baltic artists — mariin k. from Estonia, Plié from Lithuania, and Vultura from Latvia — along with a delegation of more than 20 music industry professionals from across the region.

“Baltic Focus at Ireland Music Week” will highlight the diversity of the Latvian, Lithuanian, and Estonian music markets, showcasing emerging artists during a live performance in Dublin on October 2.

The program will also include panel discussions and networking events for music industry professionals. The initiative aims to connect Baltic talent with the global music industry, provide in-depth insight into each country’s music scene, and strengthen cultural ties between the Baltics and Ireland.

Latvia will be represented by Vultura, an award-winning electronic artist whose acclaimed album Not Your Typical Fairytale blends drum’n’bass, art pop, and darkwave.

Estonia’s mariin k. delivers dreamy pop textures and shimmering guitar soundscapes, earning praise for their debut album rose skin. Lithuania’s Plié brings a high-intensity fusion of hardcore energy with industrial and avant-garde elements, known for electrifying performances at major European festivals.

“We are truly excited to see a dedicated Baltic Focus at this year’s Ireland Music Week. It’s a significant moment for our region and an excellent opportunity to present Baltic artists to the wider world. With the support of the Baltic Culture Fund and the embassies of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia in Ireland, we are proving just how strong our collaboration is and how committed we are to reaching new audiences,” said Agnese Cimuška-Rekke, CEO of Music Latvia and Baltic Focus project leader.

“We are thrilled to welcome artists and industry professionals from Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania to Ireland Music Week 2025. We look forward to introducing them to an international audience and creating new collaboration opportunities with Irish musicians. We also hope to connect with Baltic music fans living in Ireland and give them a taste of the exciting talent emerging from the region,” Angela Dorgan, Director of Ireland Music Week added.

The Baltic Focus program is jointly organized by Music Latvia, Music Estonia, and the Lithuanian Music Business Association, in partnership with Tallinn Music Week, e-Residency, Riga Music Week, and What’s Next in Music?, with media partners across all three countries. The initiative is supported by the Baltic Culture Fund and the embassies of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia in Ireland.