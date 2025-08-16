Turkmenistan, Pakistan speed up TAPI gas pipeline project - Islamabad meeting highlights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Atadjan Mowlamov and Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb was more than a routine diplomatic contact; it signaled a transition of the TAPI project to an active implementation phase. The agenda covered not only general bilateral cooperation but also concrete steps to accelerate construction and resolve key financial issues, without which the project cannot reach its final stage.

The timing of this meeting is particularly significant as Pakistan currently faces a growing demand for stable gas supplies. Population growth and industrial expansion have put pressure on the energy system, while LNG price fluctuations and import interruptions make long-term pipeline contracts a strategic priority. Turkmenistan, in turn, is focused on diversifying export routes and strengthening its role in South Asia, which is especially important amid shifts in the global gas market.

The TAPI pipeline, stretching from the massive Galkynysh field in Turkmenistan to India via Afghanistan and Pakistan, has the capacity to deliver 33 billion cubic meters of gas annually. The 214-kilometer Turkmen section is already completed, and the Shatlyk-1 gas compressor station is under construction. Work on the Afghan section is proceeding with security considerations, which remain one of the main factors affecting the project timeline.

Discussions in Islamabad also addressed complementary projects along the TAPI corridor: the TAPI 500 kV power transmission line, fiber-optic communications, and transport infrastructure. These elements could transform the pipeline into a multifunctional regional corridor, enhancing integration between Central and South Asia.

The financial dimension was a key focus of the negotiations. Pakistan is considering expanding state support for the project, including incorporating TAPI into the Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Act, which would reduce risks for lenders. The Islamic Development Bank has already allocated $700 million for the Turkmen section, while the Asian Development Bank and major energy corporations have expressed interest.

Kazakhstan has also shown interest in the project. QazaqGaz is negotiating potential participation in the TAPI pipeline construction. Kazakhstan’s potential involvement signals a broader regional vision for TAPI beyond its original members. This expansion could transform TAPI from a four-party energy corridor into a wider energy and trade network across Central and South Asia. Such development would not only increase the geopolitical significance of the project but could also enhance its financial stability through diversified funding sources and strengthened collective political commitment.

The Islamabad meeting demonstrates that Turkmenistan and Pakistan are synchronizing their efforts. Ashgabat gains access to a growing South Asian market, while Islamabad secures long-term guarantees of gas supply. In an optimistic scenario, with sustained political will and financing, the pipeline could become operational within the next 3-4 years. Otherwise, prolonged negotiations and security risks could delay implementation by five years or more.

In this context, the current diplomatic engagement appears as an effort by both countries to “compress” the construction timeline and minimize external delays. TAPI remains not merely an energy project but a key element in a new architecture of cooperation, in which Turkmenistan and Pakistan can serve as crucial links between Central and South Asia.