Slovenia's economy shows mixed signals in Q2 2025
Photo: Statistical Office of Slovenia
Slovenia’s economy showed mixed signals in the second quarter of 2025, with private consumption driving growth while exports slipped. Key sectors such as services, construction, and public administration contributed positively to value added, but manufacturing and financial activities saw declines.
