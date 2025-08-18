Iranian President pays official visit to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18.​ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, for an official visit, Trend reports via the Iranian Presidential Information Portal.

The portal stated that President Pezeshkian and his accompanying delegation were welcomed by the deputy prime minister of Armenia and the deputy minister of foreign affairs.

During the course of his diplomatic engagement, Pezeshkian is slated to convene with the Armenian prime minister and president for strategic discussions. A multitude of collaborative accords between the two sovereign entities is anticipated to be executed.

