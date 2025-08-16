Kyrgyz buyers snapping up cotton yarn from Turkmen producers in two big-ticket deals

Kyrgyz businessmen have made two significant deals to purchase $1,111,000. The transactions took place on the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan, a key platform for foreign trade in commodities, highlighting the active development of regional trade and economic ties.

