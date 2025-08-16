Azerbaijan ramping up its spending on information and communication services
In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijani information and communication enterprises provided services worth over two billion manat ($1.18 billion). This represents a 7.4 percent growth compared to last year. Mobile phone communications accounted for 33.7 percent, or 702.6 million manat ($413.3 million), of the revenue.
