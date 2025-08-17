Iran's tax revenues hit new heights
Iran’s tax revenues rose 24.2 percent to 3.96 quadrillion rials ($6.9 billion) in the first four months of 2025. Private enterprises paid 1.43 quadrillion rials ($2.48 billion), while VAT reached 736 trillion rials ($1.28 billion).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy