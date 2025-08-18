Iran affirms continued dialogue with IAEA following legislative changes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. Iran is maintaining direct contact with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Esmaeil Baqaei, Spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

He noted that recent events have led to changes in Iran’s relations with the IAEA, and Iran does not deny this.

Baqaei added that last week, the IAEA Deputy Director General visited Tehran, and discussions were held on regulating the approach to continuing relations. Additionally, Iran’s permanent mission in Vienna maintains direct and ongoing contact with the IAEA.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian enacted a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA. Under the law, IAEA inspectors are not allowed to enter Iran for inspections unless the Supreme National Security Council confirms that the country’s peaceful nuclear activities and the security of its nuclear facilities are guaranteed.

On June 22, the United States carried out airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, which reportedly resulted in the destruction of those facilities.