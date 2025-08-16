Kazakhstan airs volume of business subsidies and state support for entrepreneurs in 2024

Photo: Kazakhstan's Ministry of National Economy

In 2024, Kazakhstan supported over 17,000 business projects through subsidized loans totaling 1 trillion tenge (approx. $1.8 billion). For 2025, 271.1 billion tenge (approx. $488 million) is allocated for further support. Non-financial aid included over 135,000 consultations. GDP grew by 6.3 percent in January–July 2025, driven by strong performance in transport, construction, trade, mining, and manufacturing.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register