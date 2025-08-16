Iran's Bahar-Azadi gold coin declines in price

On August 16, Iran's new Bahar Azadi gold coin was sold for 825 million rials ($1,433), down from 839 million rials ($1,457) on August 14. The older version sold for 745 million rials ($1,294). A half coin traded at 435 million rials ($755), and one gram of 18-carat gold was valued at 74.1 million rials ($128).

