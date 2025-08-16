Iran's passenger traffic through local airports taking backseat
Iranian airport traffic fell 2.2 percent to 9.7 million from 9.9 million between March 21 and June 21, 2025. Mehrabad saw 3.03 million passengers, Mashhad 2.11 million, and Shiraz 648,000. The sharpest drop was in the third month, down 28 percent to 2.5 million.
