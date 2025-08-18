Russia hits SOCAR oil depot in Odesa in second drone attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. On the night of August 18, 2025, the SOCAR oil depot in Ukraine’s Odesa region was hit by a large-scale attack using Russia's “Shahed” drones, Trend reports.

The strike caused multiple direct hits and sparked a fire. Storage tanks, the pump station building, operator and technical facilities, and the depot’s perimeter fence were all damaged. The depot’s total storage capacity exceeds 16,000 cubic meters. An expert assessment is underway to determine the full extent of the damage, while urgent restoration work is ongoing.

This is the second major attack on the facility. On August 8, around ten drones struck the same depot, causing partial destruction. A criminal investigation has been launched into both incidents.

At the time of publication, the editorial team sent an official request to SOCAR asking for additional comments. A response from the company has not yet been received at the time of the news release.