Azerbaijan's gold and silver production hits new heights in 7M2025

Azerbaijan produced 1,862 kg of gold from January to July 2025, up 49.2 percent from the same period last year. Silver production also rose by 32.9 percent, reaching 2,533 kg. As of August 1, the country held 167.5 kg of gold and 577.3 kg of silver in reserves.

