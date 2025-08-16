Azerbaijan calculates newly opened jobs in 6M2025

During the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan saw 48,900 new jobs pop up, with 45,035 (92.1 percent) coming from the private sector. Out of these, 36,538 jobs (74.7 percent) emerged in Baku, while 11,832 (24.2 percent) were spread out across other regions. In the meantime, 4,300 jobs were shut down, with 2,294 (53.4 percent) in the private sector and 3,260 (75.8 percent) because of layoffs in operating businesses.

