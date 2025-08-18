Iran reaffirms support for peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18.​ Iran has consistently expressed its support for the confirmation of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said Esmail Baghaei, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei emphasized that the joint statement between the two countries reflects the decisions of their respective governments and holds significant importance. He noted that the agreement will pave the way for lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

The spokesperson clarified that the visit of the Iranian president to Armenia and the Azerbaijani-Armenian agreement are separate matters. The presidential visit was planned in advance and aims to strengthen cooperation with neighboring countries. The president will visit Armenia today and then proceed to Belarus.

He highlighted the strategic importance of creating a transit route from southern Armenia to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. Iran supports reopening regional communication routes while ensuring respect for recognized international borders and territorial integrity and avoiding geopolitical changes in the area.

"Iran does not consider foreign military presence in the region beneficial and has expressed concern. Iran has been assured that no foreign forces will be stationed in the region under any framework. A key provision of the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace agreement is that no foreign forces will be deployed along the borders of the two countries. Iran is closely monitoring the processes and maintains close contact with both countries,” he added.

