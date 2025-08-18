Iran lays its cards on table for nationwide gas consumption figures
Iran’s gas consumption reached about 4.2 billion cubic meters last week, with nearly half used by thermal power plants. The country continues to rely on its vast reserves, producing over 1 billion cubic meters of gas daily from 22 active fields.
