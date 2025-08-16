Putin says talks with Trump were constructive, marked by mutual respect

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The talks were held in a constructive and mutually respectful atmosphere, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Saturday following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Trend reports.

The White House carried the press conference live.

“We have established very good direct contacts with President Trump. We have spoken openly by phone on numerous occasions, and the U.S. president’s special envoy has visited Russia several times. Our aides and foreign ministers have also maintained regular contact,” he said.

Vladimir Putin added that Russia sees a clear willingness from the U.S. administration, and from President Trump personally, to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

“We are convinced that for the settlement in Ukraine to be sustainable and long-lasting, all the root causes of the crisis — which we have discussed many times — must be addressed. Russia’s legitimate concerns must be fully taken into account, and a fair balance in security must be restored in Europe and around the world,” the president stressed.