IEA sees India, Nigeria taking lead in 2025 oil demand growth

Photo: IEA/Facebook

Global oil demand growth in non-OECD countries slowed in the second quarter of 2025, weighed down by a sharp deceleration in Chinese consumption and weaker-than-expected growth in Brazil, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest report.

