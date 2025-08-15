Rosatom delivers key components for Kyrgyzstan’s wind power plant
Photo: Samruk Energy
Russian state corporation Rosatom has delivered key components for a 100 MW wind power plant in Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul region. Construction is set to begin next year, with the plant expected to launch in the first half of 2027.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy