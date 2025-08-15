Rosatom delivers key components for Kyrgyzstan’s wind power plant

Photo: Samruk Energy

Russian state corporation Rosatom has delivered key components for a 100 MW wind power plant in Kyrgyzstan’s Issyk-Kul region. Construction is set to begin next year, with the plant expected to launch in the first half of 2027.

