Russia, Iran advance strategic North-South transport link

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. Russia and Iran are actively working to advance the North–South Transport Corridor, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during a meeting with Iranian Vice President Mohammad Javad Aref on the sidelines of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

“In terms of developing transport logistics, we are working together to advance the international North–South Corridor. This strategic route will enhance connectivity across the entire Eurasian region,” Mishustin stated.

He noted that Russian–Iranian trade and economic cooperation is progressing successfully. Mishustin also recalled that the Free Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran, signed on December 25, 2023, came into force in May.

“Its implementation will contribute to the growth of mutual trade and the promotion of joint economic projects. These include industry, energy, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and other sectors,” the PM added.