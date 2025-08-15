Latvia sees publishing of its first-ever scholarly cybersecurity research

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. The Ministry of Defense has announced the release of Latvia’s first academic book on cybersecurity, “Cybersecurity in Latvia: Forging Resilience amidst Emerging Threats,” Trend reports.

The volume was developed with contributions from experts at the Ministry of Defense, CERT.LV, and other Latvian and international researchers and specialists.

“Cybersecurity is a vital component of national security in the 21st century, and Latvia continues to strengthen it as a pillar of national defense by integrating it into comprehensive national defense, working closely with allies, and engaging the whole of society. This book is a valuable contribution to understanding our cybersecurity path and serves as a roadmap for the future,” said Minister of Defense Andris Sprūds.

The newly published collective monograph is the most extensive study and the first scientific book on cybersecurity in Latvia. It analyzes the country’s cybersecurity ecosystem, processes, challenges, and future prospects, applying both exact and social science methodologies.

Special focus is given to Latvia’s unique approach to strengthening cybersecurity and cyber resilience, which is particularly relevant for smaller nations. The book also reflects on Latvia’s role within NATO and the European Union, highlighting its contributions to developing collective cyber defense capabilities.

Published by the international academic publisher Routledge in the “Studies in Conflict, Security, and Technology” series, the book serves as a key resource for policymakers, researchers, and cybersecurity professionals.

The book unveiling is scheduled for October 22–23 during the 2025 Techritory Forum, a global convergence of technological innovation and discourse.



The initiative was conceptualized within the framework of the European Union’s Digital Europe program, specifically the project titled “National Cybersecurity Coordination Center – Latvia” (NCC-LV). This endeavor has been operational since 2023, spearheaded by the Ministry of Defense in strategic partnership with the Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science at the University of Latvia (CERT.LV) and the Central Finance and Contracting Agency.



The initiative is underpinned by the European Cybersecurity Competence Center and is co-financed by the European Union (Grant Agreement No. 101127985).

