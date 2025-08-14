Kazakhstan reveals RON-95 gasoline inventory volume in 2025
Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov met with fuel industry leaders to ensure stable RON-95 gasoline supply amid rising seasonal demand. With reserves covering 16 days and daily replenishment, the government aims to prevent shortages and price spikes. Suppliers were urged to maintain stock levels and ensure smooth regional deliveries.
