Kazakhstan expands soft wheat exports to North Africa and Southeast Asia

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

Kazakhstan, supported by government initiatives, is expanding its soft wheat exports to new markets in North Africa and Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Myanmar, Algeria, Morocco, and Vietnam. Asylkhan Dzhuvashev, Chairman of NC Food Contract Corporation, highlighted the record grain sales of 1.2 million tons from September 2024 to August 2025, with exports comprising over 800,000 tons.

