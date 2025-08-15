Azerbaijani gymnasts win several silver medals at World Games (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. Azerbaijan's representatives in tumbling, acrobatics and aerobics gymnastics successfully performed at the World Games being held in Chengdu, China, on August 7-17, winning three silver medals, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation said in a statement, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani men's pair in acrobatic gymnastics - Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov - won a silver medal in the mixed exercises program, scoring 28,730 points.

Azerbaijani representative in tumbling Tofig Aliyev achieved a historic achievement in the competition. The gymnast successfully performed a triple somersault and triple twist combination, which is a difficult element in the tumbling track, and scored 30,500 points and was also awarded a silver medal.

World champions in aerobics gymnastics, mixed pair Madina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov won a silver medal with 19,750 points.

