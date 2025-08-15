Victim of Armenian armed forces' attacks says in court her brother’s remains still missing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15.​ During the ongoing proceedings at the Baku Military Court on August 15, victim Lala Ismayilova stated that she was forcibly expelled from the Zangilan district during the attacks of Armenian armed forces, Trend reports.

She further claimed that her brother, a police officer at the time, had been killed along with 6 other fellow police officers, adding that their remains are still missing.

Another victim Bikakhanim Guliyeva noted that her 4-room house in the Orta Yemazli village was burned down by Armenian armed forces during the occupation in 1993.

She stated that her brother, Ilham Guliyev, another former police officer, had also been murdered along with Ismayilova’s brother.

Responding to the questions from the lawyer of accused Bako Sahakyan, the victim noted that during the attack on the village, the fire was opened from the direction of the Armenian Gafan district.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.

