Tajikistan to expand electric bus fleet with fresh vehicles from Tajik-Turkish partnership

Photo: AKIA AVESTO AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY

Akia Avesto, a joint venture between Türkiye and Tajikistan, is the first and only bus manufacturer in Tajikistan, producing a wide range of high-quality buses that meet European standards and playing a key role in the development of the Central Asian transport industry.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register