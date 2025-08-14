TRIPP symbolises Azerbaijan and Armenia's rejection of Russia's monopoly in South Caucasus - Chatham House

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP) embodies a common position that Armenia and Azerbaijan have shared over the past 35 years - "an unwillingness to allow Russia to monopolize the settlement of the conflict between them", said in an article by the authoritative British think tank Chatham House, Trend reports.

According to experts, the implementation of the "Trump Route" (TRIPP) is associated with risks due to Russia's and Iran's dissatisfaction with the participation of extra-regional players in the affairs of the South Caucasus. Moscow is expected to steadily resist the TRIPP initiative, including by putting pressure on Azerbaijan's energy infrastructure, Armenia's trade within the EU, and the Armenian and Azerbaijani diasporas in Russia. Iran, which has less leverage, has also expressed concern about entrenching the American presence on its borders - even though the proposed solution takes into account Iranian demands to respect internationally recognized borders.

The article stresses that the initiative will have a better chance of success if it is supported by Türkiye and the EU: “Implementing TRIPP will require sustained support from a broad coalition of forces both within and outside the region to maintain momentum – especially as the inevitable problems begin to pile up.”