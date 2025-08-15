Iran shares mobile phone import insights
Iran imported 2.42 million mobile phones worth $691 million from March to July 2025, up 6.6 percent in value but down 22.6 percent in volume from last year. Last year, 3.01 million phones worth $674 million were imported during the same period. Of this year’s total, 2.17 million phones valued at $504 million were imported for commercial use.
