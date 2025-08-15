Value of construction materials production falls in Azerbaijan

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 15 August 2025 22:43 (UTC +04:00)
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. In Azerbaijan, the total value of production in the construction materials sector reached 782.9 million manat (approximately $460.5 million) in January–July 2025, Trend reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.

This represents a 5.8% decline compared to the same period last year.

During the period, cement production fell by 3.2%, concrete production by 6.3%, and the output of bricks and similar products made from cement and concrete decreased by 11.7%. Asphalt production dropped by 29%, while lime production saw the largest decline at 32.4%.

