Uzbekistan GTL strengthens international collaboration with Nigerian specialists

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 14. A team of specialists from Nigeria’s Escravos GTL plant visited Uzbekistan GTL LLC to explore the company’s advanced production processes, innovative technological solutions, and high-precision control systems, Trend reports.

During the visit, the guests were in the know about the plant’s synthetic fuel production, quality performance, and how it measures up to international standards, not to mention the ins and outs of storage, distribution, and delivery processes.

The visit also included a knowledge and experience exchange between the staff of the two GTL plants. Foreign experts particularly praised the advanced technological solutions implemented at the plant and noted that it successfully completed the performance test in a remarkably short timeframe.

Uzbekistan GTL LLC, a leading producer of synthetic fuels in the country, utilizes cutting-edge Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) technology to deliver environmentally friendly fuel products to domestic and regional markets. The plant is renowned for combining modern engineering solutions with stringent quality controls.

