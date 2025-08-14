Kyrgyzstan adopts law to strengthen investor rights and attract FDI

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 14. President Sadyr Japarov has signed the Law “On Investments in the Kyrgyz Republic,” Trend reports via the president's press service.

The law regulates legal relations arising from direct investments by national and foreign investors. It establishes the principles of the state investment policy, guarantees protection of investors’ rights, and defines mechanisms for interaction among participants in investment activities.

The adoption of the law implements provisions of the Presidential Decree “On the National Development Program of the Kyrgyz Republic until 2026.”

Key guidelines of the program include achieving an average annual real economic growth rate of 5 percent; reaching GDP per capita of at least $1,500; reducing the unemployment rate to 5 percent; ensuring an annual inflow of foreign direct investment equal to at least 13 percent of GDP.