Kazakhstan spreading its wings in regional tourism scene with fresh efforts in Kyrgyzstan
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov inspected the progress of construction and renovation projects at Kazakh sanatoriums in Kyrgyzstan. Key developments include the construction of a new building at the “Kazakhstan” sanatorium, planned renovation of the “Samal” resort, and proposals to modernize the “University” and “Olimp” sports camps.
