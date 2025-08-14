Azerbaijani servicemen join military parade in Pakistan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14.​ On August 13, a military parade was pulled together for the first time to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) in Islamabad, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a statement, Trend reports.

Along with the political and military leadership of Pakistan, the parade was attended by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan—Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, representatives of the embassy and military attaché office of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and other official guests.

Azerbaijan’s representation in the parade encompassed a dedicated contingent from the Azerbaijan Army, integrating seamlessly with the array of participating military forces from diverse nations.

