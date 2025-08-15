Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan agree to increase flights and expand co-op in aviation sector

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 15. In the context of the Civil Aviation Cooperation Working Group Conference under the Central Asia - China (C5+1) initiative, officials from the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held negotiations, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

During the talks, the two sides reached an agreement to increase the number of regular flights between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

"This step is aimed at improving transport accessibility, strengthening business and cultural ties, and enhancing the tourism appeal of both countries," the statement said.

According to the agreements reached, designated carriers of the two countries are now permitted to operate up to 42 flights per week on each of the Almaty - Tashkent and Astana - Tashkent routes. For other routes, up to 14 flights per week are allowed.

Additionally, both sides agreed to increase the number of designated destinations for scheduled flights between the two countries.

At the conclusion of the negotiations, both parties confirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue and implement joint initiatives aimed at further developing air connectivity and deepening fruitful cooperation.

Civil aviation cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan continues to grow. For example, starting July 3, 2025, Uzbek airline My Freighter (also known as Centrum Air) began operating twice-weekly flights on the Aktau - Nukus route. Meanwhile, Fly Arystan, a Kazakh airline, launched three weekly flights on the Atyrau - Tashkent route starting July 15, 2025.