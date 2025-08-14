Swiss travel industry insiders investigate potential Tajikistani partnerships

Photo: Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Swiss Confederation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 14. A delegation from the Committee for Tourism Development under the Government of Tajikistan, along with representatives from the private sector, visited Switzerland to showcase the republic’s tourism potential and swap stories of experience, Trend reports via the Embassy of Tajikistan in the Swiss Confederation.

On August 13, in Zurich, the delegation held meetings with Swiss tourism representatives. Discussions focused on sustainable development of Tajikistan’s tourism industry, building systems for analyzing and monitoring tourism statistics, using social media to attract visitors from new markets, and preparing tourist maps and routes. Investment opportunities in the tourism sector, including incentives provided by the Tajik government, were also presented.

The engagement, orchestrated in collaboration with the Tajik Embassy in Switzerland and scheduled to extend until August 16, seeks to fortify transnational partnerships and elevate the profile of Tajikistan as a premier travel locale.

