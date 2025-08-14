PABSEC SecGen sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization Asaf Hajiyev has sents a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Esteemed Mr. President,

I cordially congratulate you on the great victory of peace.

You have written another brilliant chapter in the history of independent Azerbaijan. At the heart of this peace victory lie your profound policy, high level of education and intellect, subtle diplomacy, foresight, as well as love for Azerbaijan and its moral values.

Back in 2003, when you were elected as President of Azerbaijan, you stated that not an inch of Azerbaijan’s land could be the subject of discussion. The years have shown that you remained true to your word and that today you are now widely recognized worldwide as a pragmatic leader who stands by his commitments.

Under your leadership, the victorious Azerbaijani Army won the 44-day Second Karabakh War, ensuring the territorial integrity of our country.

You have recently signed a peace declaration in the United States, putting an end to the conflict that had lasted for more than three decades. Today, every citizen of Azerbaijan reveres our sons and daughters who sacrificed their lives for our independence and territorial integrity.

The kind words U.S. President Donald Trump voiced about you at the signing ceremony of the peace declaration are a source of great pride for every Azerbaijani. This recognition is a high assessment of the policy you have been pursuing for many years.

The agreement reached thanks to your activities is not only a triumph of peace between the two countries, but also a great achievement for our region and will bring development and prosperity to the region. Although Azerbaijan is a small country on the political map of the world, thanks to your policies, our nation holds a special place on it. Through the policies you have implemented, you have secured a distinctive position among the world’s leading statesmen, and every Azerbaijani takes pride in this.

I once again heartily congratulate you on the great victory, and wish Your Excellency robust health and great success in your activities," the letter reads.