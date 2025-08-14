Azerbaijan sheds light on transit freight traffic in 1H2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14.​ During the first half of the year, over 16 million tons of cargo made the rounds through transport corridors in Azerbaijan.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee shows that 7.12 million tons were carried by rail, 3.75 million tons by sea, and 5.31 million tons by road over the reporting period.

The throughput of cargo along the East-West corridor attained a substantial 8.3 million tons, comprising 4.09 million tons transiting through the Europe-Caucasus-Asia corridor, 4.69 million tons utilizing the North-South corridor, 2.93 million tons navigating the North-West corridor, and 258,200 tons traversing the South-West corridor.



Transit cargo constituted 45.8 percent of rail throughput, 42.3 percent of road haulage, and a staggering 95.1 percent of maritime freight volumes.

