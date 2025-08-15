Deputy FM of Turkmenistan, Qatari Ambassador discuss bilateral co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 15. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Akhmet Gurbanov met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Turkmenistan Hamad bin Rashid bin Hamad Al-Azbi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The sides engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the prevailing dynamics of bilateral collaboration, encompassing the potential trajectories for the enhancement of political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian engagements.

They articulated their commendation for the synergistic dynamics of the engagement between Turkmenistan and Qatar, reaffirming their commitment to amplifying bilateral relations.

Recent strategic dialogues have concentrated on prospective Qatari capital influx into Turkmenistan's hydrocarbon infrastructure and the optimization of emergent logistical frameworks such as the TAPI pipeline. While Qatar exhibits a robust emphasis on liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and exportation, Turkmenistan is adept in the domain of pipeline gas infrastructure, thereby engendering synergistic prospects for strategic collaboration.

