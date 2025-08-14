Turkmenistan auctions licorice-based agricultural products for export

The ministry has offered unrefined glycyrrhizic acid from licorice root in two separate lots, with bid No. 783746 and bid No. 784541. The 21 tons are priced at $12,935.18 per ton, totaling $271,638.78. Both lots are sold under FCA Turkmenabat city terms with full prepayment.

