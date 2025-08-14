Turkmenistan auctions licorice-based agricultural products for export
The ministry has offered unrefined glycyrrhizic acid from licorice root in two separate lots, with bid No. 783746 and bid No. 784541. The 21 tons are priced at $12,935.18 per ton, totaling $271,638.78. Both lots are sold under FCA Turkmenabat city terms with full prepayment.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy