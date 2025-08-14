Iran records minor drop in passenger traffic of its airports
Passenger flights from Iranian airports fell 1.1 percent in the first three months of 2025, totaling 85,300 flights. Mehrabad Airport had the highest traffic with 26,700 flights. 26 Iranian and 24 foreign airlines operated during this period.
