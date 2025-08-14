Kazakhstan pulling out all stops to enhance crucial border checkpoints with Kyrgyzstan
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
During a visit to Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov inspected the modernization of border checkpoints with Kyrgyzstan to improve transport and logistics. Upgrades at Kordai have significantly boosted throughput, while Karasu is undergoing capacity expansion.
