Iran bolsters product imports from Uzbekistan

In the early days of 2025, Iran's imports from Uzbekistan shot up like a rocket, climbing 28.9 percent in value and skyrocketing 104 percent in weight. Imports hit the nail on the head at $32.9 million and 22,200 tons, with cotton and silk making the cut. Trade turnover soared to $202 million and 284,000 tons, climbing nearly 40 percent in value.

