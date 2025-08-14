Uzbekistan, China strengthen ties in digital technologies and AI

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 14. A delegation from China met with Sherzod Shermatov, Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, to discuss ongoing reforms and future plans in the digital sector, Trend reports.

The meeting included a presentation on initiatives carried out by the Ministry of Digital Technologies and IT Park Uzbekistan, highlighting key projects and strategic directions.

During the discussions, both sides explored opportunities for cooperation in digital technologies, IT education, and artificial intelligence, as well as avenues for exchanging knowledge and experience.

The meeting also addressed attracting Chinese companies to Uzbekistan, granting them IT Park resident status, and the benefits and tax incentives available to residents. Special attention was given to implementing modern IT technologies, developing educational programs in the IT field, and advancing AI projects.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reviewed proposals aimed at strengthening collaboration in digital technologies and creating high-paying job opportunities for young professionals.

This milestone comes amid broader efforts to deepen economic ties between Uzbekistan and China. In the previous fiscal year, bilateral trade between the two countries exceeded $13 billion. Both sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to achieving the ambitious $20 billion trade target set by their national leaderships, underscoring ongoing efforts to expand cooperation across multiple sectors.