Uzbekistan, Russia’s Bashkortostan launch plans for joint industrial and agricultural projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 15. Governor of Tashkent region Zoyir Mirzaev met with Albert Shaikhutdinov, the newly appointed Head of the Representative Office of the Republic of Bashkortostan in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on prospects for raising bilateral cooperation to a new level, with an emphasis on expanding practical interaction in the economy, science and technology, education, and agriculture, as well as sharing expertise in other promising areas.

Particular attention was given to opportunities in beekeeping. Bashkortostan possesses extensive experience in this sector, while Tashkent region offers favorable conditions for its development. The sides explored possibilities for knowledge exchange, creation of joint projects, establishment of a research center, and expansion of finished product exports to international markets.

Governor Mirzaev congratulated Shaikhutdinov on his appointment and wished him success in his new role. The parties agreed to draft concrete action plans in the identified areas and to continue strengthening practical cooperation.

Earlier this year, Bashkortostan and Uzbekistan signed a series of agreements worth 2.8 billion rubles (about $35 million) across various sectors, marking a significant step in advancing trade and economic relations between the two sides.